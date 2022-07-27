28 migrant workers killed in J&K since 2017: Govt

New Delhi, July 26: Twenty-eight migrant workers, including seven from Bihar, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir since 2017, the government informed the Parliament on Tuesday.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union minister Nityanand Rai said there had been a substantial decline in the number of terrorist attacks in J&K – from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.
However, the minister said, there had been a few targeted attacks on people belonging to the minority communities and migrant workers.
“As per the information provided by the government of J&K, 28 migrant workers have been killed since 2017 of which two belong to Maharashtra, one from Jharkhand, and seven from Bihar,” he said.
Rai said that the government had taken several steps for the safety of minorities, including putting in place robust security and intelligence grid, day and night area domination, patrolling, and proactive operations against the terrorists.