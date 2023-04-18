2nd Health Working Group Meeting | Over 180 delegates from G20 countries, invited states to participate

New Delhi: The second Health Working Group meeting under G20 India Presidency is being held from April 17 to 19, 2023 in Goa. More than 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organizations will be participating, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The 2nd HWG meeting will have thematic discussions on the following three priorities identified under the G20 Health Track: Priority I: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (with Focus on One Health & AMR):

Priority II: Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with focus on Access and Availability to safe, effective, quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures (Vaccines, Therapeutics and Diagnostics)

Priority III: Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery”