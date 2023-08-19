3 bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act referred to Standing Committee on Home Affairs

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday referred the three proposed bills, which seek to replace British-era criminal laws, to the Standing Committee on Home Affairs for examination.

Rajya Sabha has asked the Standing Committee to submit its report within three months.

"Members are informed that on 18th August 2023, the Chairman, Rajya Sabha in consultation with the Speaker, Lok Sabha has referred the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023; the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023; and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, as introduced in the Lok Sabha and pending therein, to the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, for examination and report within three months," the official notification issued by Rajya Sabha read.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11.