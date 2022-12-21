3 cases of BF.7 variant found in India so far

After the first case of BF.7 was detected in October by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, another case was also reported in the same month and the third case of this variant was detected in November, according to the source.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in India and the preparedness of the public health system for its surveillance, containment and management, in view of the recent spike in cases of Covid-19 in some countries along with MoS Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, NITI Aayog’s Member, Health, Dr V.K. Paul and other senior officials.