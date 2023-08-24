‘3 JMI alumnus were part of Mission Chandrayan-3’

New Delhi: Three alumni of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) namely Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Mohd Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were part of the historical third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

JMI has expressed pleasure on the participation of its alumni and told IANS that it is a moment of great pride for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI).

“With this historic success, India has become the first country to land near the Moon’s South Pole,” JMI administration said.

All three, Amit Kumar Bhardwaj, Mohd. Kashif and Areeb Ahmad were students of Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Technology in JMI and completed their B.Tech in the year 2019.

JMI administration said that Amit, Kashif and Areeb cleared ISRO’s Centralised Recruitment Board-2019 Exam for the post of Scientist/Engineer.