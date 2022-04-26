3 Kashmiri students released from UP jail

Agra: Three Kashmiri students, who were booked under sedition and cyber terrorism charges for allegedly celebrating Pakistani win in a cricket match last year, walked out of the district jail here after completing legal formalities, a students' association said on Tuesday.

The students, who were arrested in October last year, had secured bail on March 30 from the Allahabad High Court but were still languishing in jail due to the non-availability of the local guarantors, a high-security amount and police verification, it said.