3 units of IAF get chief's citation for role in eastern Ladakh

Hindon (UP): Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary on Friday awarded 'unit citation' to three squadrons of the Indian Air Force for their role in boosting India's military presence in eastern Ladakh last year following the military standoff with China in the region.

The units presented with the 'Chief of Air Staff's citation' are No. 47 Squadron equipped with MiG-29 fighter aircraft, the 116 Helicopter Unit and 2255 Squadron that operates the OSA-AK-M surface-to-air guided weapons, officials said. The units were awarded during the 89th Air Force Day celebrations at the Hindon airbase on the outskirts of the national capital. Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border standoff in several areas in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months though the two sides carried out disengagement in a number of friction points.

The No. 47 Squadron, formed in 1959, is presently equipped with the upgraded MiG-29 aircraft. After the Balakot airstrikes in February, 2019, the squadron was deployed for the air defence role. "The squadron flew extensively and maintained a constant vigil to ensure that there were no misadventures by our adversaries...In May 2020, the squadron was deployed for air defence as well as air-to-ground operations in the Northern sector, and carried out extensive operations at high altitude," said an official.

The 116 Helicopter Unit, formed in August 1967, is equipped with the Advanced Light Helicopter (Mark IV) Rudra.