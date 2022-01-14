315 die of COVID-19, 2.64 lakh test positive across India

New Delhi, Jan 14: India saw a single-day jump of 2,64,202 new coronavirus infections, the highest in 239 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,65,82,129 which includes 5,753 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
There has been a 4.83 percent increase in Omicron cases since Thursday. The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 220 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am said.