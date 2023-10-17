3:2 verdict, SC refuses to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, on Tuesday refused to grant any legal sanction to same-sex marriage. The Supreme Court gave decision with a 3:2 majority, holding that a civil union cannot be recognised under the Constitution.

It also asked the Union government to set up a high-powered committee to be chaired by the Cabinet Secretary to take steps to decide the rights and social entitlements of same-sex couples.

The judgment rendered by CJI DY Chandrachud said that the right to marry is not a fundamental right but a construct of the legislature.

In his minority opinion, he held that reading into gender neutral words into Special Marriage Act would amount to judicial legislation and such area should be confined to the legislature.

CJI Chandrachud stressed the right to enter into a civil union flows from the Constitution and the state must take steps to recognise those unions and associations.