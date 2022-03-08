33% govt jobs in Tripura to be reserved for women: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women.

Addressing a rally here to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government in the northeastern state, he said that Biplab Deb's administration has put a full stop to political violence.

Shah claimed that farmers' earnings have doubled under the present government, and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.3 lakh.