33 passengers injured as bus overturns in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh, Nov 28: At least 33 passengers were left injured after a bus they were travelling in from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur to Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh overturned late on Monday night, police said.

All injured were rushed to the district hospital in a truck and later in an ambulance, where three passengers were said to be critical.

According to the police, the bus belonged to Jakhar Travels and was commuting from Mandsaur towards Pratapgarh. The speeding bus went out of control and overturned near Hathuniya village, they said.

There was an outcry inside the bus after the accident, following which locals rushed to the spot and rescued passengers by breaking the glass windows of the bus.

On receiving information, a police team from Hathunia police station reached the spot and rushed passengers to the district hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Rishikesh Meena, and administrative officers also reached the district hospital and took stock of the situation.

At present, the treatment of the injured is going on in the district hospital, ASP Meena said.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, primarily because of a tyre burst, he added. (ANI)