38 convicts sentenced to death in Ahmedabad blasts case

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 : A special court designated for the speedy trial of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case on Friday sentenced 38 of the 49 convicts to death under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, while 11 others were given life imprisonment. Of the 77 persons arrested in connection to the case, 28 were acquitted and 49 were pronounced guilty.Considering the case as the rarest of the rare, the special court gave the historic judgement and sentenced 38 convicts to be hanged till death.