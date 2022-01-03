38 jawans of CRPF unit test COVID-19 positive

Swab samples of remaining jawans were sent for RT-PCR tests to Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district, he said, adding contact tracing has been undertaken for coronavirus positive CoBRA personnel. Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said these troops from the CoBRA' 202nd battalion, who hail from different parts of the country, had reached Sukma on Sunday to report to duty at their unit's camp in Temelwada. As per COVID-19-related protocols, they were subjected to tests for the infection, he added. The infected jawans were placed under isolation within the camp, Sharma added.