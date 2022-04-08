400 Buddhist antiquities, stupa excavated in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

The recent excavation at Babu Dehri village in Swabi city of the province has been reckoned as the largest number of antiques excavated from a single site in the province so far, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan news agency reported.

An official from the Directorate of Archeology and Museums (DOAM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said the artefacts belonging to the Buddhist civilisation were discovered in a large quantity, making it a huge finding in the archaeological history of the province.