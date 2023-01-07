43 terrorists of 8 outfits surrender in Manipur

Imphal: A total of 43 terrorists, including a woman, of eight various extremist outfits laid down their arms and ammunition before Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh here at a function on Saturday.

The 43 included 13 cadres of the KYKL, 11 from the KCP, 5 each from the PLA/RPF, the KCP-N, and the UNLF, two from the PREPAK (PRO) and one each from PREPAK, and the NSCN-U.

The surrendered terrorists deposited arms, ammunition and explosives, including 19 AK series rifles, pistols, hand grenades, IEDs and live ammunition.

Director General of Police P. Doungel said that with the surrender of 43 militants, 644 utras of various outfits have come into the mainstream.

Addressing the surrendered militants, the Chief Minister said that the doors of the government always open for anyone willing to give up arms and join the mainstream.