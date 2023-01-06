44 judges’ names to be confirmed within 3 days: Centre to SC amid row over delay in appointments

At the outset, Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, submitted before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay KishanKaul that some recent recommendations sent by the high courts were being processed, probably 44 recommendations (name of judges) sent by the collegium will be cleared either by Saturday or this weekend.

The AG emphasized that all efforts were being made to conform to timelines fixed by the apex court for clearing the names recommended by the collegium for the appointment of judges to the high courts and the apex court. He added that 104 recommendations have been made by the high courts, which are with the Centre and out of which 44 would be cleared.