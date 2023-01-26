45 fighter jets including Sukhoi, Rafale perform during R-Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 26: The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade presented the Fly Past, a stunning air show by 45 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of the Indian Army.

The 50 aircraft including old and modern jets and helicopters like Rafale, MiG-29, Su-30, Sukhoi-30 MKI Jaguar, C-130, C-17, Dornier, Dakota, LCH Prachanda, Apache, Sarang and AEW&C participated in the Fly Past.

Apart from this, a daring motorcycle display by the Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day was also the attraction.

The fighter jets Rafale, Sukhoi, MiG displayed various formations including Baj, Prachanda, Tiranga, Tangail, Vajrang, Garuda, Bhima, Amrit and Trishul over the Kartavya path which was witnessed around 65,000 attendees.

Along with this, the concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by the Rafale fighter aircraft of the Air Force. The function ended with the national anthem and the release of tricolor balloons.