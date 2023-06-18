4th G20 Tourism Working Group meeting to be held in Goa from today

Panaji: The concluding and last G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting along with the Tourism Ministers Meeting will be held in Goa from June 19 to 22.

Side events on fluvial initiatives of Cruise Tourism, Global Tourism Plastic Initiative & Public Private Sector are being organised by the Ministry of Tourism, GOI on the sideline of the main Tourism Working Group meeting, involving delegates from G20 member countries, central govt ministries, various State Governments and international organisations. Speaking to ANI, Secretary Tourism, GOI, V Vidyathi said, “We have five major interconnected priority areas on which the Tourism Working Group discussions are centred. The idea is to work on these challenges and see how best we can move tourism towards a more sustainable development model, which will benefit all countries and the world. Towards that, the idea is to hear from other countries, share their experiences with us, share our own experiences with them, and then we emerge richer in terms of learning and understanding of the sector itself.”