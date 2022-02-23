4th phase of UP polls: 57.45% voting recorded

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray in this round of voting being held in Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur districts. The polling started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India, Pilibhit recorded 61.33 per cent votes, Kheri 62.42 per cent, Sitapur 58.39 per cent, Hardoi 55.29 per cent, Unnao 54.05 per cent, Lucknow 55.08 per cent, Rae Bareli 58.40 per cent, Banda 57.54 per cent and Fatehpur 57.02 per cent.