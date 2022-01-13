5 killed, 45 injured in Bengal rail mishap; PM Modi takes stock

Kolkata/ New Delhi/Guwahati: At least five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 5 pm In an area under Alipurduar division of Northeast Frontier Railway, an NFR spokesperson said in Guwahati.