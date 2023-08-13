50 school teachers to be special guests at Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort

As per the Ministry of Education, a select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture young minds have been invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy. “These educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country,” it added.

The ministry further said that these special guests will attend the two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15 and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation's heritage and progress.