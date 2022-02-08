5,800 NGOs failed to renew FCRA registration on time: Government

In fact, about 5,800 FCRA registered associations had not submitted their applications for renewal within stipulated time in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010,” Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

FCRA registration of these associations was thus deemed to have ceased as per section 12 of the FCRA, 2010.