6 dead, 23 injured in fire at Mumbai high-rise

Mumbai: At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building, a ground plus 20-storey structure located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.