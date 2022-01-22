6 dead, 23 injured in fire at Mumbai high-rise

Mumbai: At least six persons were killed and 23 others injured in a major fire that broke out on the 19th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning, officials said.
The blaze erupted around 7 am in Sachinam Heights building, a ground plus 20-storey structure located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank, when many of its residents were still asleep, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced on Twitter that ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be provided to the family members of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF), and added that the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who visited the site, said the government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of each deceased. He said prima facie the blaze was caused by a short-circuit .
Some residents of the building alleged that three nearby private hospitals refused to admit the injured persons and demanded deposit money and their negative COVID-19 certificates. Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that due to the denial of admission by these facilities, the number of deceased went up.
The BMC officials had initially said that the fire has claimed seven lives, but later revised the number to six.
On being alerted, 13 fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the building to douse the fire, which was tagged as level-3 (major). The blaze was extinguished by 12.20 pm, he said.
“There are at least six flats on each floor of the building. Soon after the fire broke out on the 19th floor, several residents ran out. The blaze engulfed the floor and some occupants got trapped inside,” another official said.
Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the D-ward of the BMC, said the building was given occupation certificate in 2015.
In a tweet, PM Modi said, “Saddened by the building fire at Tardeo in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured for the speedy recovery.”