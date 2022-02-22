6 killed, 14 injured in explosion in illegal crackers factory

Shimla: Six migrant workers were killed and 14 others sustained burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Tuesday, officials said.
The injured included nine women, they said, adding that 11 who were in serious condition were shifted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the Divisional Commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report within a week.
The state government announced Rs four lakh assistance to the next of kin of each of the deceased, the officials said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and said Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the families of those killed in the incident.
A sum of Rs. 50,000 would be given to each of the injured.