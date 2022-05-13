6 terror suspects held in Punjab grenade attack

Chandigarh, May 13: Punjab Police on Friday claimed to have achieved a major breakthrough in the rocket-propelled grenade blast in Mohali earlier this week with the arrest of six terror suspects. BabbarKhalsa International was involved in the attack carried out on the behest of the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.
Director-General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra told the media here that they have cracked the case. Canada resident Lakhbir Singh Landa, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, is the main conspirator of the attack.
Landa, who shifted to Canada in 2017, is an associate of Rinda, who had hatched the conspiracy.
Both work for BabbarKhalsa International and the ISI, he said.
The arrested include Kanwar Bath, BaljeetKaur, Baljeet Rambo, AnandeepSonu, Jagdeep Kang and Nishan Singh. Nishan Singh allegedly provided the rocket-propelled grenade that caused the blast.
Rambo, a resident of Tarn Taran, picked up AK-47 rifle and gave to Chadat Singh, who is absconding.
Muhammad AseemAlam and Mohammad Sarafraj, both Noida residents who hail from Bihar, have been arrested, police said.
Nishan Singh was the first arrest in the case. He got the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) from Landa and gave it to three persons.