6 terror suspects held in Punjab grenade attack

Director-General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra told the media here that they have cracked the case. Canada resident Lakhbir Singh Landa, a close associate of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, is the main conspirator of the attack.

Landa, who shifted to Canada in 2017, is an associate of Rinda, who had hatched the conspiracy.

Both work for BabbarKhalsa International and the ISI, he said.