‘60% COVID deaths in third-wave among partially or completely unvaccinated’

“In our hospitals, out of 82 deaths so far, 60 percent was seen in the partially or unvaccinated population,” it said in a statement.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also been stressing that the fatalities are occurring among those patients who are immunocompromised and have co-morbidities.

The comparative study of the three waves of the pandemic also said that only 23.4 percent of the patients required oxygen support during the third wave of the pandemic, as against 74 percent during the second wave and 63 per cent during the first wave.

Across the network of hospitals, there have been 41 admissions of minors.