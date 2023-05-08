'60 killed, 231 injured, 1,700 houses burnt in Manipur violence'

Around 10,000 people remain stranded, he said, adding that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the situation from the first day of the incident till Monday. The Home Minister has sent 50 companies of Central forces to help the 105 columns of Army and Assam Rifles to deal with the violence, Singh added.

He said that the miscreants and the agitators snatched 1,041 arms and 7,460 pieces of ammunition from the security forces and so far, 214 arms and 4,273 pieces of ammunition were recovered.

The Chief Minister has announced Rs five lakh as compensation to the next of kin to the deceased, Rs two lakh for grievous injuries and Rs 25, 000 for non-grievous injuries while appealing for peace.