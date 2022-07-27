6514 KPs still living in Kashmir: Govt to RS

Rai said in Rajya Sabha that no Kashmiri Pandit has left the valley in 2022. The number of Kashmiri Pandits who are still residing in the valley as on July 20 is 6,514, he said, replying to a written question. The minister said the highest number of Kashmiri Pandits are living in Kulgam district (2,639), followed by Budgam (1,204), Anantnag (808), Pulwama (579), Srinagar (455), Shopian (320), and Baramulla (294), among others.

As many as 12 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir during 2020, 2021 and 2022, he said.