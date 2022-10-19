68% of defence budget allocated for procuring indigenous equipment: PM Modi

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured the new generation entrepreneurs in the defence equipment world that the ‘Made in India’ products will get priority in defence procurement.

Sixty-eight per cent of the defence budget has been earmarked for indigenous products, he added.

While inaugurating the defExpo-2022 here, the Prime Minister also launched the Indian Military Airworthiness Procedures (IMAP), HTT-40, Indian Defence Mart and defence Space Msn besides virtually laying the foundation stone for DEESA Air field.

He said the country was once a net importer of defence equipment, but over the last eight years, defence manufactured in India is in demand across the world, and the exports have grown eight times. It has touched USD 1.59 billion, and the country targets to achieve USD 5 billion-mark in next five years.