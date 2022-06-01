7 bullets only strengthened his resolve

He finally has done it, securing 683rd rank.(UPSC has an age relaxation for some special categories of candidates which helped Rahee.)

Rahee said that though he was attacked during the Mayawati regime, he was sent to a psychiatric ward during the Samajwadi Party regime for protesting corruption ‘too much’.

Rahee said, “My grandfather died when my father was 10 years old. My grandmother was thrown out of her in-laws’ house. She had to do every menial job, including cleaning toilets of other people’s homes, to survive. My father was good at studies but had to drop out to take care of the family. I grew up listening to these stories of exploitation and thought that had government officials been honest, we could have benefitted from several schemes. This is what drove me all along.”