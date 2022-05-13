7 chargesheeted in terror funding case

New Delhi, May 13: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against seven people, including its former officer Arvind Digvijay Negi and activist Khurram Parvez, in a terror funding case.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court in New Delhi against former Superintendent of Police Negi, Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch of north Kashmir, Zaffar Abbas of Bihar, and Rambhawan Prasad and Chandan Mahato of West Bengal under relevant laws, a spokesperson of the agency said.