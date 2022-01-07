national
7-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals in India: Govt
New Delhi, Jan 7 : India on Friday made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international arrivals and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers.
The guidelines released on Friday come into force from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.
As per the existing rules, which have been retained in the revised guidelines, travellers coming from countries specified as “at risk” have to submit sample for Covid testing post-arrival and they required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.
If tested negative, they need to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth.