7 tourists killed in Sikkim avalanche; 350 rescued

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has managed to rescue at least 350 tourists stranded in the affected area after they were stuck due to the avalanche, defence sources said. Defence spokesperson Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said the avalanche hit the Gangtok-Natu La Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg on National Highway 310.

He said that around 30 tourists travelling in 5-6 vehicles on their way to Natu La were buried beneath the snow.