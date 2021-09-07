70 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Govt

The coronavirus has to be defeated and vaccination is the way to victory, Union Health Minister MansukhMandaviya said.

“Soaring higher on COVID-19 vaccination under PM (Prime Minister) @NarendraModiji’s leadership. 70,00,00,000 vaccine doses administered to date,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to all health workers and people for this momentous achievement, he said.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore, Mandaviya said.

The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It took 19 more days to go past the 60-crore mark and took only 13 days to reach 70 crore from 60 crore, the fastest so far, he said on Twitter.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.