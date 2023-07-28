70 pc of world's tigers are found in India: PM Modi lauds Project Tiger

The International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) was launched by Prime Minister Modi on the 'Commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger’, in April this year, at Mysuru University in Karnataka.

Emphasising the country's climate commitments, PM Modi also said that India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

"Today, India is one of the top 5 countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity. We have also set a target of attaining net zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition," PM Modi said.

He said that India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment.

The Environment and Climate Sustainability Minister's Meeting is being held after the conclusion of the two-day long 4th Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting.