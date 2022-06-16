‘75 sea beaches to be cleaned for 75 days’

New Delhi: Seventy-five sea beaches will be cleaned up across the country for 75 days to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75th year of India’s independence.
This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.
He was chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022’ on 17th September, 2022 at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquarters here.
The Union Minister said, “The annual event, which is organised on the 3rd Saturday of September every year, is falling on September 17 this year which is, coincidentally, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been pioneering the cause of cleanliness (Swachhta), sea beach protection, environment and climate protection in all its forms.”
Dr Jitendra said that this year’s event also coincided with the celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in the 75th year of the country’s independence.
He said that the coastal cleanup drive would be carried out at 75 sea beaches across the country for 75 days from July 3 to September 17, 2022.
Talking about the uniqueness of this year’s event, he said that it would be the first-of-its-kind and longest running coastal cleanup campaign with the highest number of people participating in it.
He said that the participation of common man was essential to convey the message of ‘Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar’ for the prosperity of not only coastal areas but also other parts of the country.
Dr Jitendra also suggested that other than coastal regions, non-coastal regions should also plan to disseminate the message to the local people on the International Coastal Cleanup Day through environment and climate change departments or divisions in various universities, colleges and other institutions.
He was of the view that sharing knowledge and information regarding coastal cleanup and security was in the overall interest of the country and not only a few coastal states or districts.
The Union Minister previewed the logo ad tag line for the day and other thematic aspects related to it. He also directed the officials involved for blitzkrieg of pre-event activities in the run up to the main event.
The 75-day long event will start on July 3, 2022 with the release of brochure and a media interaction. There will be formal launch across the country, more so in the coastal States, with opinion makers and celebrities attending the local events.