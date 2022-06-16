‘75 sea beaches to be cleaned for 75 days’

New Delhi: Seventy-five sea beaches will be cleaned up across the country for 75 days to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75th year of India’s independence.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (independent charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh.

He was chairing a meeting to review preparations for the upcoming ‘International Coastal Cleanup Day 2022’ on 17th September, 2022 at Prithvi Bhavan, Ministry of Earth Sciences headquarters here.