77th I-Day: PM Modi, Vice Prez attend President's At Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, his spouse Sudesh Dhankar, former President Ramnath Kovind and his spouse Savita Kovind attended the reception along with many other dignitaries.

Earlier today, President Murmu laid a wreath and paid tributes at the National War Memorial in the national capital on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

In her address to the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Murmu on Monday said that "each one of us is an equal citizen, and each one of us has an equal opportunity, equal rights and equal duties in this land."