‘8 monkeypox cases reported in India so far’

New Delhi: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said in the Rajya Sabha that a total of 8 cases of monkeypox have been reported in India so far.

The Minister said this while replying in the House over the steps taken by the government to create awareness about monkeypox.

Mandaviya said in the House that out of a total of 8 cases reported in the country, five have a history of travelling abroad.