8 years of Modi Govt unparalleled in many ways: Union Minister

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years of government were unparalleled with the “historical achievements in the form of the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST, abolition of Triple Talaq, recognition of Yoga at international level etc.”

He stated this while addressing a press briefing at Udhampur, J&K in connection with the central government’s public outreach programme in J&K.