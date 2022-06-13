8 years of Modi Govt unparalleled in many ways: Union Minister

Jammu: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel on Monday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years of government were unparalleled with the “historical achievements in the form of the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST, abolition of Triple Talaq, recognition of Yoga at international level etc.”
He stated this while addressing a press briefing at Udhampur, J&K in connection with the central government’s public outreach programme in J&K.
Patel said that the government provided free food grains to over 80 Cr people during the pandemic under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana which is world’s largest food security scheme launched to combat COVID-19 induced economic disruption.
The biggest achievement of this government was the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine made after the relentless efforts of the scientists which made India self-reliant making it the biggest exporter of it, the Union Minister added.
Patel also said that the defence sector in the country being important for border areas like Jammu and Kashmir had also been strengthened under PM Narendra Modi to the extent that India was now becoming an exporter of defence equipment, BrahMos defence export deals being the best example of it. “The defence ecosystem that is being built by India through its joint ventures like with Israel is a biggest achievement in itself in defence technology,” the Minister added.
He further said that this government brought a lot of transparency in the system that was evident from the fact that the beneficiaries of different central schemes such as the Kissan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana etc were receiving installments directly into their bank accounts.