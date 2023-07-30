‘80% children in India rescued from trafficking between 13-18 yrs’

It was released on Sunday, to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30.

The report noted that while Jaipur city emerged as the hotspot of child trafficking in the country, the other four top slots of the top 10 districts were found to be in the national capital Delhi.

It revealed that while the maximum number of children between 13 and 18 years were engaged by various industries, the cosmetic industry was found to have engaged children under the age group of 5 and 8 years.

According to the report, the industries that employ the maximum number of child labour are hotels and dhabas (15.6 per cent), followed by neighbourhood grocery stores and automobile or transport industry (13 per cent), and garments sector (11.18 per cent).

Also, while 80 per cent of the children rescued were adolescents in the age group 13 to 18 years, 13 per cent of the children were in the age group of 9 to 12 years and over 2 per cent were younger than 9 years.