‘80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country’

The countrywide vaccination drive against the coronavirus was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

“Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat,” Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag “WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive”.

On Friday, India administered the highest ever single-day vaccinations with 2.5 crore doses given in 24 hours, which Mandaviya described as a golden chapter in world history.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the health ministry.