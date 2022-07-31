80% of rural diabetic patients need amputation of limbs

Hyderabad: As many as 80 per cent of patients with diabetic foot in rural areas need amputation while only 20 per cent of patients in urban areas face this situation, said doctors at a conference here on Sunday.

Foot care is most important in diabetes. Even a small injury leads to closure of vessels, and infection/gangrene, eventually leading to amputation of the limbs, they warned.

According to doctors, diabetes causes a dangerous combination of nerve damage and impaired blood circulation that contribute to ineffective wound healing in lower extremities.

In major cities like Hyderabad, 80 per cent of the patients with diabetic foot are getting relief.