‘87 civilians, 99 security personnel killed in J&K since Art 370 abrogation’

The minister said the central government has a policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and there has been a substantial decline in terrorist attacks from 417 in 2018 to 255 in 2019, 244 in 2020 and 229 in 2021.

As many as 177 civilians and 406 security personnel were killed from May 2014 to August 4, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, while 87 civilians and 99 security personnel were killed from August 5, 2019 to November 2021, he said in a written reply to a question.