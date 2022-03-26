87% crorepati ministers in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Mar 26: As many as 87 per cent ministers are crorepatis; as many as 49 per cent have criminal cases against themselves and another 44 per cent have serious criminal cases against them -- that is the Uttar Pradesh cabinet for you.
And just five out of 45 ministers (11 per cent) are women, according to an analysis by Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms released on Saturday.
The two organisations analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 45 out of 53 ministers, including the Chief Minister, from the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly 2022.
Giving out details, the analysis said 22 ministers (49 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves while it was 20 ministers (44 per cent) that had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
Out of the 45 ministers analysed, 39 (87 per cent) are crorepatis with average assets analysed to be Rs 9 crore.