9 dead, 20 injured in Madurai train coach fire

Railways sources told IANS that the incident occurred on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The six victims from Uttar Pradesh were on a pilgrimage tour to Rameswaram, the sources added.

There were a total of 55 passengers in the affected coach, which was attached at Nagercoil on Friday.

The blast of a gas cylinder, which was illegally smuggled inside the coach for cooking purposes, caused the fire, the sources told IANS.

Meanwhile, of the 20 injured persons, four are said to be in serious condition.