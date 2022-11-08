9 in 10 Indians believe hybrid job improves work-life balance

New Delhi: More than 9 in 10 (92 percent) Indian employees believe that a hybrid work environment improves work-life balance and over 7 in 10 (72 percent) say that the hybrid work model is more productive, a report showed on Tuesday.

About 88 percent said hybrid work is increasing employee retention. However, employees need better technological tools to thrive in the hybrid working model, according to global study by PC and printer major HP.

Most employees are unwilling to go back to the office full-time as they are relishing the hybrid work model, which became a necessity in the last two years due to the pandemic.