9 years of PM Modi Government | J&K transformed: Rana

The BJP leader responded to the queries of the audience about the encouraging turnaround in the Valley situation, leading to unprecedented tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir during the past three years. Rana said this is because the people have realised the futility of alien gun culture and developed stakes in peace for development, progress, and prosperity. “Obviously, this has unnerved the fringe vested interests who thrived on instability and unrest for furthering their political agenda for decades. But, seeing the peoples’ preference for peace over stone-pelting and shut-down syndrome, they too have now fallen in line and started seeking their political rehabilitation, “ Rana said.

He took jibe at, what he called, political chameleons, who cried hoarse over the developments of August 5, 2019 and had publicly sworn not to participate in any democratic exercise are now talking about democracy being in danger. “Where had their love lost for democracy when they boycotted elections to the basic democratic institutions like Panchayats, semi urban and urban local bodies nearly three years ago, he asked and said that they wanted to create obstacles in empowering the people at the grassroots level. They have treated J&K as their fiefdom and power as their birthright, he observed.