9 years of PM Modi govt | PM’s ‘Gati Shakhti’ gives impetus to infrastructure development: Rana

Noida (UP), June 9: Stating that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Gati Shakhti” policy has brought about a discernible turnaround in the infrastructure sector, senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana exuded confidence that accomplishment of set targets will shape India’s economic trajectory in the years to come.
“The success of this policy has given immense impetus to the growth and scripted new milestones in development of the country,” Rana said during his visit to Noida International Airport at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar Parliamentary Constituency as part of ‘Vikas Tirath’ along with Dr Mahesh Sharma, the local Member of Lok Sabha, a press release said.
He added that the policy has lent more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform. This is the success story of New India where infrastructure is for all without any discrimination, reflecting true social justice and secularism as envisioned by the Prime Minister.
Rana is currently on a month-long visit to the five Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies - Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Bagpat, Gaziabad and Meerut as part of the Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan launched by the party across the country.
Nicolas, CDO Zurich Airport International AG and Dinesh Jamwal, Delivery Head , Zurich Airport International AG who are developing this state of art International Airport briefed the team about the status of the ongoing work.
Rana referred to the unprecedented development taking place across the country, especially in the wake of investments for modern infrastructure during the past nine years of the Narendra Modi government, saying this will change the face of India in the decades to come. “Due to relentless efforts of the Prime Minister every nook and corner of the country is becoming part of its growth story and the people are taking pride in being seen as the citizens of New India across the world.