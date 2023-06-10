9 years of PM Modi’s govt | Reaching out to last person is PM's governance mantra: Devender Singh Rana

Bulandshahar (UP), June 10: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the hallmark of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-year government has been welfare and uplift of the poor, with special focus on women and marginalised segments of the society.
During his hectic schedule of reaching out to the people as part of the BJP’s Jan Abhiyan, Rana addressed a Morcha Samelan in Siyana here and said, “BJP’s endeavour to reach out the last person in the society has been guiding philosophy for the Modi government during the past nine years.”
To substantiate his point, Rana gave a detailed overview of some of the many schemes aimed at helping the poor, including Ujjwala Yojna under which over 9.60 free LPG connections have been provided to the families living below the poverty line.