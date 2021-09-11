9/11 was attack on humanity; permanent solution to such tragedies can be found in human values: PM Modi

He said that on the same day in 1893, Swami Vivekananda had introduced to the world the human values of India during his address at the Parliament of World's Religion in Chicago.

Modi's statements come on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York and amid the developments in Afghanistan, where the Taliban has taken control of the country.

"Today is September 11, that is 9/11, a date in the history of the world that is also known for attacks on humanity. But this same date also taught a lot to the whole world," Modi said after inaugurating via video conference the SardardhamBhavan in Ahmedabad to provide residential and other facilities to students and job aspirants, and also performed the 'bhoomipujan' of Sardardham Phase-II KanyaChhatralaya, a girls' hostel.

He said that on September 11, 1893, Swami Vivekananda stood on the global stage and introduced to the world India's human values.

"Today, the world is realising that the lasting solution to tragedies like the two decades-old 9/11 will be through these values of humanity. Also, if we need to remember lessons learnt from these terror attacks, then we also need to keep making efforts for human values with full faith," Modi said.

The prime minister announced a chair for Tamil studies dedicated to Tamil poet SubramaniaBharati on his death anniversary. The chair will be set up in the Faculty of Arts at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), he said.

"Today is (also) the 100th death anniversary of India's great scholar, philosopher and freedom fighter SubramaniaBharati. The vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' that Sardar (Patel) Saheb carried, the same philosophy has been shining with full divinity in the Tamil writings of MahakaviBharati," he said.

He also said that the new National Education Policy focused on skill development.

"The National Education Policy will prepare the students for global realities of what skills will be in demand in the market in the future and what our youth will need to lead in the future world," he said.